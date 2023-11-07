Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton Welcomes New Employees

    Fort Hamilton Welcomes New Employees

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill posed with new garrison employees on Monday, Nov. 7, in garrison headquarters, prior to the start of their Orientation for New Employees. The ONE event, held monthly to quarterly, introduces new team members to the Brooklyn garrison, surrounding New York City area, organizational structure, various directorates, and services and resources offered to new hires. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hamilton Welcomes New Employees, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NYC
    US Army
    Be all you can be
    Civilian Workforce
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Possibilities

