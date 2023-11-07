Honoring Veterans at Eielson Air Force Base

Members of the 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, prepared breakfast for parents and staff celebrating Veterans Day at Ben Eielson High School on Eielson Air Force Base, Nov. 10, 2023. Students who are military children had the chance to celebrate their parents who are Veterans and to start their day off together with pancakes and eggs on the last day of school before Veterans Day. The festivities included music by the Ben Eielson High School band, and an archway was presented by the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) for Veterans to walk under as they entered what the school calls the Great Hall. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

