Honoring Veterans at Eielson Air Force Base

Ben Eielson High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) cadets present their swords creating an archway entrance for Veterans to walk through during the Ben Eielson HS Veterans Day Breakfast, Nov. 10, 2023. Active duty, Guardsmen, retirees, including school staff who are military retirees, and military families were in attendance. Members of the 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard prepared breakfast for military Veterans during the local event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

