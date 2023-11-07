Veterans on Eielson Air Force Base attended a Veterans Day Breakfast hosted by Ben Eielson High School, Nov. 10, 2023. Active duty, Guardsmen, retirees, including school staff who are military retirees, and military families were in attendance. Members of the 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, prepared breakfast for military Veterans during the local event. Students who are military children had the chance to celebrate their parents who are Veterans and to start their day off together with pancakes and eggs on the last day of school before Veterans Day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 17:09 Photo ID: 8121138 VIRIN: 231110-Z-UF872-1033 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 10.91 MB Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring Veterans at Eielson Air Force Base [Image 37 of 37], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.