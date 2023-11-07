Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Veterans at Eielson Air Force Base [Image 27 of 37]

    Honoring Veterans at Eielson Air Force Base

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Veterans on Eielson Air Force Base attended a Veterans Day Breakfast hosted by Ben Eielson High School, Nov. 10, 2023. Active duty, Guardsmen, retirees, including school staff who are military retirees, and military families were in attendance. Members of the 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, prepared breakfast for military Veterans during the local event. Students who are military children had the chance to celebrate their parents who are Veterans and to start their day off together with pancakes and eggs on the last day of school before Veterans Day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 17:09
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    This work, Honoring Veterans at Eielson Air Force Base [Image 37 of 37], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honoring Veterans at Eielson Air Force Base with a Veterans Day Breakfast

    Veterans Day
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Ben Eielson High School
    168th Wing
    Veterans Breakfast

