Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Veterans Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s veterans [Image 2 of 3]

    Veterans Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s veterans

    HOLMDEL, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    An veteran bows his head for the benediction during the State Veterans Day ceremony at the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial at Holmdel, New Jersey, Nov. 11, 2023. Veterans Day celebrates and honors America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 15:17
    Photo ID: 8121030
    VIRIN: 231111-Z-AL508-1189
    Resolution: 5104x3403
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: HOLMDEL, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s veterans [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Veterans Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s veterans
    Veterans Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s veterans
    Veterans Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s veterans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Respect
    Honor
    Recognition
    New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
    NJDMAVA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT