An veteran bows his head for the benediction during the State Veterans Day ceremony at the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial at Holmdel, New Jersey, Nov. 11, 2023. Veterans Day celebrates and honors America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 15:17 Photo ID: 8121030 VIRIN: 231111-Z-AL508-1189 Resolution: 5104x3403 Size: 4.05 MB Location: HOLMDEL, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Veterans Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s veterans [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.