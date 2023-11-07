Veterans read the names of the deceased on the wall that lists all New Jersey service members who died in Vietnam at the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial prior to the State Veterans Day ceremony at Holmdel, New Jersey, Nov. 11, 2023. Veterans Day celebrates and honors America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 15:17 Photo ID: 8121029 VIRIN: 231111-Z-AL508-1015 Resolution: 5226x3484 Size: 4.11 MB Location: HOLMDEL, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Veterans Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s veterans [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.