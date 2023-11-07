U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dustin Hadsock, 81st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Rufus, 81st SFS military working dog, give a demonstration during the Leadership Gulf Coast tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 9, 2023. Several local business and community leaders and emerging leaders toured Keesler to get a better understanding on how Airmen are trained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 Location: BILOXI, MS, US