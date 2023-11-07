U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jordan Ellis, 81st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Rufus, 81st SFS military working dog, give a demonstration during the Leadership Gulf Coast tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 9, 2023. Several local business and community leaders and emerging leaders toured Keesler to get a better understanding on how Airmen are trained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 15:15
|Photo ID:
|8121025
|VIRIN:
|231108-F-TI822-2065
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|16.33 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Leadership Gulf Coast [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
