U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dustin Hadsock, 81st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, answers questions during the Leadership Gulf Coast tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 9, 2023. Several local business and community leaders and emerging leaders toured Keesler to get a better understanding on how Airmen are trained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 15:15 Photo ID: 8121024 VIRIN: 231108-F-TI822-2292 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 18.48 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership Gulf Coast [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.