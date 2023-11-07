U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dustin Hadsock, 81st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, answers questions during the Leadership Gulf Coast tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 9, 2023. Several local business and community leaders and emerging leaders toured Keesler to get a better understanding on how Airmen are trained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 15:15
|Photo ID:
|8121024
|VIRIN:
|231108-F-TI822-2292
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|18.48 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Leadership Gulf Coast [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
