    Leadership Gulf Coast [Image 3 of 8]

    Leadership Gulf Coast

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Community and local business leaders watch as 334th Training Squadron Airmen give a demonstration on air traffic control activities during the Leadership Gulf Coast tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 9, 2023. Several local business and community leaders and emerging leaders toured Keesler to get a better understanding on the installation’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 15:15
    Photo ID: 8121023
    VIRIN: 231108-F-TI822-2027
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.16 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Gulf Coast [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Leadership Gulf Coast

