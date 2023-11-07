Mr. Craig Biddington, 81st Training Wing director of staff, welcomes community and local business leaders to the base during the Leadership Gulf Coast tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 9, 2023. Several local business and community leaders and emerging leaders toured Keesler to get a better understanding on the installation’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 15:15
|Photo ID:
|8121022
|VIRIN:
|231108-F-TI822-2005
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|16.3 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Leadership Gulf Coast [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT