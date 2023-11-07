Community and local business leaders watch as 334th Training Squadron Airmen give a demonstration on air traffic control activities during the Leadership Gulf Coast tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 9, 2023. Several local business and community leaders and emerging leaders toured Keesler to get a better understanding on how Airmen are trained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 15:15 Photo ID: 8121021 VIRIN: 231108-F-TI822-2045 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 14.58 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership Gulf Coast [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.