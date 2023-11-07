Commander Andrew C. Gerla

Commander Gerla is a native of Washington State
and enlisted in the Navy in October of 1999. Following
recruit training in Great Lakes, IL, and nuclear “A” school
in Charleston, SC, he earned an NROTC scholarship to
Washington State University. He graduated and received
his commission in 2006.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 13:22
|Photo ID:
|8120874
|VIRIN:
|231113-N-HS670-3156
|Resolution:
|774x960
|Size:
|104.57 KB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
