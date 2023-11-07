Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander Andrew C. Gerla

    Commander Andrew C. Gerla

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Commander Gerla is a native of Washington State
    and enlisted in the Navy in October of 1999. Following
    recruit training in Great Lakes, IL, and nuclear “A” school
    in Charleston, SC, he earned an NROTC scholarship to
    Washington State University. He graduated and received
    his commission in 2006.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023
    Photo ID: 8120874
    VIRIN: 231113-N-HS670-3156
    Resolution: 774x960
    Size: 104.57 KB
    MILLINGTON, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

