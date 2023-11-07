Commander Andrew C. Gerla

Commander Gerla is a native of Washington State

and enlisted in the Navy in October of 1999. Following

recruit training in Great Lakes, IL, and nuclear “A” school

in Charleston, SC, he earned an NROTC scholarship to

Washington State University. He graduated and received

his commission in 2006.

