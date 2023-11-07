Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IWTC Corry Station Sailors Help Install First PCTE Node on Navy Installation [Image 2 of 2]

    IWTC Corry Station Sailors Help Install First PCTE Node on Navy Installation

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Kurt Van Slooten 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Capt. Chris Bryant, commanding officer, Center for Information Warfare Training, presented command coins to Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station Sailors Sailors as a token of appreciation for their hard work while supporting the installation of PCTE Node Phoenix, the first PCTE Node to be installed on a Navy training installation, the newest addition to a growing virtual cyber training architecture. The Sailors recognized were: Cyber Warfare Technician 3rd Class Logan Harris; Cyber Warfare Technician Seamen Noah Brock, Logan Moss, Thomas Trigg; Cyber Warfare Technician Seaman Apprentices Luka Boydos, Miguel Fierros Bernal; Cyber Warfare Technician Seaman Recruit Jhalyn Davis; Cryptologic Technician Collection Seaman Jose Rodriguez; Cryptologic Technician Maintenance Seaman Johnnie Huerta; Cryptologic Technician Maintenance Seaman Apprentices Ashton Harper, Justin Hutchinson, Kaleb Lemcke, Ethan Lucas, Matthew Walseman; Cryptologic Technician Technical Seaman Simon Lopez; Cryptologic Technician Technical Seaman Apprentice Jack Smith; Cryptologic Technician Technical Seaman Recruits Jacob Seymore, Cameron Morriesette.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 13:25
    Photo ID: 8120870
    VIRIN: 231108-N-WZ128-1021
    Resolution: 3607x2400
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IWTC Corry Station Sailors Help Install First PCTE Node on Navy Installation [Image 2 of 2], by Kurt Van Slooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IWTC Corry Station Sailors Help Install First PCTE Node on Navy Installation
    IWTC Corry Station Sailors Help Install First PCTE Node on Navy Installation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    IWTC Corry Station Sailors Help Install First PCTE Node on Navy Installation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Cyber
    CIWT
    IWTC Corry Station
    PCTE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT