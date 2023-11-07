IWTC Corry Station Sailors Help Install First PCTE Node on Navy Installation

Capt. Chris Bryant, commanding officer, Center for Information Warfare Training, presented command coins to Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station Sailors Sailors as a token of appreciation for their hard work while supporting the installation of PCTE Node Phoenix, the first PCTE Node to be installed on a Navy training installation, the newest addition to a growing virtual cyber training architecture. The Sailors recognized were: Cyber Warfare Technician 3rd Class Logan Harris; Cyber Warfare Technician Seamen Noah Brock, Logan Moss, Thomas Trigg; Cyber Warfare Technician Seaman Apprentices Luka Boydos, Miguel Fierros Bernal; Cyber Warfare Technician Seaman Recruit Jhalyn Davis; Cryptologic Technician Collection Seaman Jose Rodriguez; Cryptologic Technician Maintenance Seaman Johnnie Huerta; Cryptologic Technician Maintenance Seaman Apprentices Ashton Harper, Justin Hutchinson, Kaleb Lemcke, Ethan Lucas, Matthew Walseman; Cryptologic Technician Technical Seaman Simon Lopez; Cryptologic Technician Technical Seaman Apprentice Jack Smith; Cryptologic Technician Technical Seaman Recruits Jacob Seymore, Cameron Morriesette.

Date Taken: 11.08.2023
Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US