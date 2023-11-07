Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    For SLAM Vicenza, community is key to fitness [Image 3 of 3]

    For SLAM Vicenza, community is key to fitness

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Slam (Sweat Like a Mother) runs the Caserma Ederle track in early November. The group focuses on community fitness in a child-friendly environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 13:09
    Photo ID: 8120865
    VIRIN: 231101-O-CL995-8467
    Resolution: 966x655
    Size: 161.13 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For SLAM Vicenza, community is key to fitness [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    For SLAM Vicenza, community is key to fitness
    For SLAM Vicenza, community is key to fitness
    For SLAM Vicenza, community is key to fitness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    For SLAM Vicenza, community is key to fitness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    strongertogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT