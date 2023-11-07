Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    For SLAM Vicenza, community is key to fitness [Image 2 of 3]

    For SLAM Vicenza, community is key to fitness

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Slam Sunshine Team member Allie Scott practices a heavy lift at the Caserma Ederle gym. On “Heavies” days, Slam focuses their workouts on weightlifting and strength conditioning.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 13:09
    Photo ID: 8120864
    VIRIN: 231101-O-CL995-8466
    Resolution: 828x1007
    Size: 115.13 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For SLAM Vicenza, community is key to fitness [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    For SLAM Vicenza, community is key to fitness
    For SLAM Vicenza, community is key to fitness
    For SLAM Vicenza, community is key to fitness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    For SLAM Vicenza, community is key to fitness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    strongertogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT