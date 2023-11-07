Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Kitsap County Veterans Day Commemoration [Image 8 of 13]

    2023 Kitsap County Veterans Day Commemoration

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Anna Taylor 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Capt. Clint Hoskins, Commander, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport attended the 2023 Kitsap County Veterans Day Commemoration hosted by the Bremerton-Olympic Peninsula Navy League. Capt. Keith Floyd, Commander, Submarine Development Squadron (DEVRON) 5, served as co-host of the event. Retired Force Master Chief Donald Kultti delivered the keynote address.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 12:53
    Photo ID: 8120840
    VIRIN: 231111-N-FC622-1019
    Resolution: 5361x3574
    Size: 0 B
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Kitsap County Veterans Day Commemoration [Image 13 of 13], by Anna Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kitsap County Veterans Day Ceremony 2023
    2023 Kitsap County Veterans Day Commemoration
    2023 Kitsap County Veterans Day Commemoration
    2023 Kitsap County Veterans Day Commemoration
    2023 Kitsap County Veterans Day Commemoration
    2023 Kitsap County Veterans Day Commemoration
    2023 Kitsap County Veterans Day Commemoration
    2023 Kitsap County Veterans Day Commemoration
    2023 Kitsap County Veterans Day Commemoration
    2023 Kitsap County Veterans Day Commemoration
    2023 Kitsap County Veterans Day Commemoration
    2023 Kitsap County Veterans Day Commemoration
    2023 Kitsap County Veterans Day Commemoration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NUWC Division Keyport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT