    SERE pre-team 24-02 pool [Image 7 of 7]

    SERE pre-team 24-02 pool

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Phaff 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) pipeline students from class 24-02 perform water survival training to prepare them for possible situations they may experience at Fairchild Air Force Base, on Oct. 5, 2023. (SERE) training performs training and skill building in many different possible environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 11:28
    Photo ID: 8120748
    VIRIN: 231005-F-XO639-4115
    Resolution: 3854x2567
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE pre-team 24-02 pool [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SERE
    Fairchild AFB
    water survival
    SERE specialists
    Class 24-02

