U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) pipeline students from class 24-02 perform water survival training to prepare them for possible situations they may experience at Fairchild Air Force Base, on Oct. 5, 2023. (SERE) training performs training and skill building in many different possible environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 11:28 Photo ID: 8120742 VIRIN: 231005-F-XO639-1183 Resolution: 2927x1950 Size: 942.97 KB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SERE pre-team 24-02 pool [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.