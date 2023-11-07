Fairchild Supports Aeromedical Evacuation Mission

Senior Airman Christopher Vinson, an aeromedical evacuation technician assigned to the 137th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, prepares for an aeromedical evacuation training scenario from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2023. Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Squadron assisted a medical team assigned to the 137th AES with in-flight training. Aeromedical evacuation crews provide time-sensitive and mission-critical care to patients en route to and between medical treatment facilities. AE crews and critical care transport teams execute patient movements using Mobility Air Forces aircraft as well as sister service, contracted and international partner airframes. (U.S. photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

Date Taken: 11.07.2023
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US