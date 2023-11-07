Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Supports Aeromedical Evacuation Mission [Image 4 of 8]

    Fairchild Supports Aeromedical Evacuation Mission

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Dan Tran, an aeromedical evacuation technician assigned to the 137th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, monitors equipment before an aeromedical evacuation training scenario from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2023. Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Squadron assisted a medical team assigned to the 137th AES with in-flight training. Aeromedical evacuation crews provide time-sensitive and mission-critical care to patients en route to and between medical treatment facilities. AE crews and critical care transport teams execute patient movements using Mobility Air Forces aircraft as well as sister service, contracted and international partner airframes. (U.S. photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 11:27
    VIRIN: 231107-F-TG928-1039
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Medical
    Patient
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    Fairchild

