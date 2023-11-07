Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) While Operating in the South China Sea [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) While Operating in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 11, 2023) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Anthony Borbonga, from Boyds, Maryland, mans a phone-and-distance line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during an underway replenishment with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) while operating in the South China Sea, Nov. 11. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 08:00
    Photo ID: 8120466
    VIRIN: 231111-N-UA460-1427
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) While Operating in the South China Sea [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) While Operating in the South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    DESRON 15
    Tippecanoe
    Dewey
    CTF 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT