SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 11, 2023) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Anthony Borbonga, from Boyds, Maryland, mans a phone-and-distance line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during an underway replenishment with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) while operating in the South China Sea, Nov. 11. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 08:00 Photo ID: 8120466 VIRIN: 231111-N-UA460-1427 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.18 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) While Operating in the South China Sea [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.