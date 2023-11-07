USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Naval Surface Fire Support Drill While Operating in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 10, 2023) – Operations Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Menabonilla, from Muamee, Ohio, relays simulated target coordinates during a naval surface fire support drill in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the South China Sea, Nov. 10. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

