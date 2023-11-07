SOCKOR Halo jump training

U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers prepare to jump from an MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing out of Kadena Air Base, Japan as part of a military freefall training event, over the southern part of the Republic of Korea, Nov. 1, 2023. The 353rd regularly supports extended special operations requirements and training throughout the Indo-Pacific region, advancing regional and national defense priorities with a variety of Allies and Partners. Faces have been blurred for operational security purposes. (U.S Army photo by Pfc. Cayden Hall, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

