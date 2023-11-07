Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCKOR Halo jump training

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Cayden Hall 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers prepare to jump from an MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing out of Kadena Air Base, Japan as part of a military freefall training event, over the southern part of the Republic of Korea, Nov. 1, 2023. The 353rd regularly supports extended special operations requirements and training throughout the Indo-Pacific region, advancing regional and national defense priorities with a variety of Allies and Partners. Faces have been blurred for operational security purposes. (U.S Army photo by Pfc. Cayden Hall, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCKOR Halo jump training, by PFC Cayden Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Forces
    U.S. Army
    Eighth Army

