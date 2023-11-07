Veterans Day at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 9, 2023)

Paul Farley, a U.S. Navy veteran, renders a salute after placing wreath during a Veterans Day Ceremony at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay on Nov. 9, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

