Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Veterans Day at NSA Souda Bay [Image 5 of 6]

    Veterans Day at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 9, 2023)
    Paul Farley, a U.S. Navy veteran, renders a salute after placing wreath during a Veterans Day Ceremony at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay on Nov. 9, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 04:34
    Photo ID: 8120354
    VIRIN: 231109-N-YD328-1029
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day at NSA Souda Bay [Image 6 of 6], by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Veterans Day at NSA Souda Bay
    Veterans Day at NSA Souda Bay
    Veterans Day at NSA Souda Bay
    Veterans Day at NSA Souda Bay
    Veterans Day at NSA Souda Bay
    Veterans Day at NSA Souda Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT