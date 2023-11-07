Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Lt. Brooks Furleigh 

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 7, 2023) Air Department Sailors conduct Vertical Replenishment on the flight deck of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4). The HWW received pallets from a MH-60S Seahawk embarked on the USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) . Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Anthony C. Konrad/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    VERTREP
    MH-60S
    Mediterranean Sea
    USNS Medgar Evers
    ESB4
    HWW

