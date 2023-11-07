MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 7, 2023) Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) conducts Vertical Replenishment with MH-60S Seahawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9 "Tridents". Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Anthony C. Konrad/Released)

