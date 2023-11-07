MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 7, 2023) Air Department Sailors conduct Vertical Replenishment on the flight deck of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4). The HWW received pallets from a MH-60S Seahawk embarked on the USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13). Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 3rd Class Mason A. Ross/Released)

