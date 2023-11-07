Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patriot Missile Bed down [Image 4 of 4]

    Patriot Missile Bed down

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Army Patriot missile system bolstering air defense capabilities to protect and defend coalition allies and regional partners is positioned at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 31, 2023. The Patriot system is modular and highly mobile and, if needed a battery-sized element can be installed in under an hour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Cason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 02:44
    Photo ID: 8120295
    VIRIN: 231031-F-VR222-1378
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Missile Bed down [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CENTCOM
    #AFCENT
    #PatriotMissile

