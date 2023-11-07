A U.S. Army Patriot missile system bolstering air defense capabilities to protect and defend coalition allies and regional partners is positioned at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 31, 2023. The U.S. maintains a highly agile fighting force, which leverages the most advanced training and platforms to dominate the warfighting landscape for the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. James Cason)
This work, Patriot Missile Bed down [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
