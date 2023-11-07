Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patriot Missile Bed down [Image 2 of 4]

    Patriot Missile Bed down

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    United States Air Forces Central     

    An expeditionary civil engineer Airman operates a tractor while preparing a surface for U.S. Army Patriot missile system components at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 31, 2023. The American Airman is a warfighter - capable of supporting dynamic operations while seamlessly integrating with joint and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. James Cason)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 02:44
    Photo ID: 8120292
    VIRIN: 231031-F-VR222-1230
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Missile Bed down [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Patriot Missile Bed down
    Patriot Missile Bed down
    Patriot Missile Bed down
    Patriot Missile Bed down

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CENTCOM
    #AFCENT
    #PatriotMissile

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT