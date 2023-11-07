An expeditionary civil engineer Airman operates a tractor while preparing a surface for U.S. Army Patriot missile system components at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 31, 2023. The American Airman is a warfighter - capable of supporting dynamic operations while seamlessly integrating with joint and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. James Cason)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 Photo ID: 8120292 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) This work, Patriot Missile Bed down [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.