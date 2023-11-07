Patriot Missile Bed down

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.31.2023

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Army soldier calibrates the launcher component of a Patriot missile system positioned at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 31, 2023. The Patriot, which stands for Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target, is a theater-wide surface-to-air missile defense system deployed to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security, and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. James Cason)

