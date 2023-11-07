Patriot Missile Bed down

A U.S. Army soldier calibrates the launcher component of a Patriot missile system positioned at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 31, 2023. The Patriot, which stands for Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target, is a theater-wide surface-to-air missile defense system deployed to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security, and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. James Cason)

Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023