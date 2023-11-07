USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Aircraft Firefighting Drill While Operating in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 10, 2023) – Damage Controlman 1st Class Britton Raven (left), from Ralls, Texas, and Damage Controlman 1st Class Brandon Bruso, from Watertown, New York, participate in an aircraft firefighting drill on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the South China Sea, Nov. 10. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

