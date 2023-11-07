Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Celebrates 70th Anniversary of U.S.-ROK Alliance [Image 4 of 4]

    Guam Celebrates 70th Anniversary of U.S.-ROK Alliance

    GUAM

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    TUMON, Guam (Nov. 9, 2023) - Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM), joined military and local government leaders to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the United States and Republic of Korea at Lotte Hotel Guam, Nov. 9.

