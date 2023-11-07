TUMON, Guam (Nov. 9, 2023) - Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM), joined military and local government leaders to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the United States and Republic of Korea at Lotte Hotel Guam, Nov. 9.



From left: Sen. Tina Muna Barnes, vice speaker, 37th Guam Legislature; Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio; Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, JRM commander; Kim In Kook, head of mission, Consular Office of the Republic of Korea in Hagatna; Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, commander, 36th Wing, Andersen Air Force Base

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 00:25 Photo ID: 8120149 VIRIN: 231109-N-LS152-1023 Resolution: 2100x1402 Size: 722.02 KB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guam Celebrates 70th Anniversary of U.S.-ROK Alliance [Image 4 of 4], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.