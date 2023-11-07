Guam Celebrates 70th Anniversary of U.S.-ROK Alliance

TUMON, Guam (Nov. 9, 2023) - Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM), joined military and local government leaders to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the United States and Republic of Korea at Lotte Hotel Guam, Nov. 9.

