SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 10, 2023) – Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Diarronow Gilmore, from Jonesboro, Georgia, mans a fire hose during an aircraft firefighting drill on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the South China Sea, Nov. 10. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 00:19
|Photo ID:
|8120143
|VIRIN:
|231110-N-UA460-1047
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Aircraft Firefighting Drill While Operating in the South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
