    U.S. 323d Army Band hosts a Veteran's Day concert [Image 11 of 16]

    U.S. 323d Army Band hosts a Veteran's Day concert

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent 

    U.S. Army North

    The U.S. 323d Army Band hosts a joint Veteran’s Day concert with the University of Texas San Antonio Wind Symphony at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 12, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. The Veteran’s Day concert celebrates the unwavering dedication and sacrifice of our brave veterans and pays tribute to the men and women who have served our nation with honor. From soul-stirring patriotic anthems to soulful melodies that capture the essence of service, this concert was a remarkable testament to the bravery and resilience of our veterans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent)

