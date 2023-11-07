Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2023: Civilian and Military Coordination Workshop [Image 1 of 4]

    Pacific Partnership 2023: Civilian and Military Coordination Workshop

    NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA

    11.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    NUKU'ALOFA, Tonga (Nov. 13, 2023) – Capt. Claudine Caluori (right), Pacific Partnership 2023 mission commander, greets Moana Kioa, Natural Disaster Risk Management Office deputy director, at the Civilian and Military Coordination Workshop, Nov. 13. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michael Yenni)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.12.2023 17:42
    Photo ID: 8119988
    VIRIN: 231113-N-ZP405-1003
    Resolution: 2577x1933
    Size: 813.98 KB
    Location: NUKU'ALOFA, TO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2023: Civilian and Military Coordination Workshop [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Partnership 2023: Civilian and Military Coordination Workshop
    Pacific Partnership 2023: Civilian and Military Coordination Workshop
    Pacific Partnership 2023: Civilian and Military Coordination Workshop
    Pacific Partnership 2023: Civilian and Military Coordination Workshop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tonga
    Navy Partnerships
    PP23
    Pacific Partnership 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT