Pacific Partnership 2023: Civilian and Military Coordination Workshop

NUKU'ALOFA, Tonga (Nov. 13, 2023) – Capt. Claudine Caluori (right), Pacific Partnership 2023 mission commander, greets Moana Kioa, Natural Disaster Risk Management Office deputy director, at the Civilian and Military Coordination Workshop, Nov. 13. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michael Yenni)

