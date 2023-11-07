Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Veterans Day Parade [Image 12 of 18]

    National Veterans Day Parade

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 117th Air Refueling Wing march in the National Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham, Alabama, Nov. 11, 2023. The National Veterans Day parade has been held in Birmingham for 76 years (since 1947) and was originally led by Raymond Weeks, nicknamed the Father of Veterans Day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.12.2023 17:10
    Photo ID: 8119974
    VIRIN: 231111-Z-CN322-1300
    Resolution: 4648x3718
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Veterans Day Parade [Image 18 of 18], by SMSgt Jeremy Farson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Veterans Day Parade
    National Veterans Day Parade
    National Veterans Day Parade
    National Veterans Day Parade
    National Veterans Day Parade
    National Veterans Day Parade
    National Veterans Day Parade
    National Veterans Day Parade
    National Veterans Day Parade
    National Veterans Day Parade
    National Veterans Day Parade
    National Veterans Day Parade
    National Veterans Day Parade
    National Veterans Day Parade
    National Veterans Day Parade
    National Veterans Day Parade
    National Veterans Day Parade
    National Veterans Day Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alabama Air National Guard
    KC135-R
    117 ARW
    Sumpter Smith JNGB
    Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson
    National Veterans Day Parade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT