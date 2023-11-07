Members of the 117th Air Refueling Wing march in the National Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham, Alabama, Nov. 11, 2023. The National Veterans Day parade has been held in Birmingham for 76 years (since 1947) and was originally led by Raymond Weeks, nicknamed the Father of Veterans Day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson.)

