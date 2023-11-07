Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    117th ARW Veterans Day Parade [Image 21 of 25]

    117th ARW Veterans Day Parade

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Wesley Jones 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 117th Air Refueling Wing march during the annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Birmingham, AL, Nov. 11, 2023. (US Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wesley Jones)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.12.2023 15:12
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 117th ARW Veterans Day Parade [Image 25 of 25], by TSgt Wesley Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

