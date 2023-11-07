Members of the 117th Air Refueling Wing march during the annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Birmingham, AL, Nov. 11, 2023. (US Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wesley Jones)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2023 15:12
|Photo ID:
|8119892
|VIRIN:
|231111-Z-YV777-1056
|Resolution:
|4849x3237
|Size:
|6.37 MB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
This work, 117th ARW Veterans Day Parade [Image 25 of 25], by TSgt Wesley Jones, identified by DVIDS
