    117 ARW celebrates America’s oldest National Veterans Day Parade at its birthplace [Image 14 of 25]

    117 ARW celebrates America’s oldest National Veterans Day Parade at its birthplace

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Adams, commander of the 117th Air Refueling Wing based out of Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, and Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Fallin, 117 ARW command chief, pose for a photo at the 76th National Veterans Day awards dinner hosted by the National Veterans Day Foundation on Nov. 10, 2023, in Birmingham, Alabama. A perpetual National Veterans Award was created in Birmingham for America’s first official National Veterans Day observance on November 11, 1954 as authorized by Congress. Its purpose is to honor an outstanding veteran in the United States each year who has made the greatest contribution to further the patriotic interests of veterans and veteran organizations throughout the country; and the award is presented at the National Veterans Award Dinner in Birmingham. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.12.2023 15:12
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 
    This work, 117 ARW celebrates America’s oldest National Veterans Day Parade at its birthplace [Image 25 of 25], by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Alabama Air National Guard
    117th Air Refueling Wing

