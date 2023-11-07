Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Marne and NATO Allies commemorate Lāčplēsis Day [Image 5 of 6]

    Task Force Marne and NATO Allies commemorate Lāčplēsis Day

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Capt. H Howey 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Security Forces Assistance Battalion; the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade; and the 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion, all supporting 3rd Infantry Division, joined multinational troops with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Latvia (eFP Latvia) to support Lāčplēsis Day near Adazi, Latvia, Nov. 11, 2023. During Lāčplēsis Day, local civilians and Soldiers walk 4.5 kilometers from Ādaži Culture Center to Baltezera Church, to honor freedom fighters and veterans. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.12.2023 10:33
    Photo ID: 8119752
    VIRIN: 231111-Z-WW831-1185
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 43.45 MB
    Location: ADAZI, LV 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Marne and NATO Allies commemorate Lāčplēsis Day [Image 6 of 6], by CPT H Howey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock Of The Marne
    StrongerTogether
    Victory Corps

