    Task Force Marne and NATO Allies commemorate Lāčplēsis Day [Image 4 of 6]

    Task Force Marne and NATO Allies commemorate Lāčplēsis Day

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Capt. H Howey 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Assefa Gezu, a chaplain with 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, finishes a commemorative walk during Lāčplēsis Day at Baltezera Church near Adazi, Latvia, Nov. 11, 2023. During Lāčplēsis Day, many local civilians and Solider’s walk to honor freedom fighters and veterans. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

