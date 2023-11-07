U.S. Army Capt. Assefa Gezu, a chaplain with 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, finishes a commemorative walk during Lāčplēsis Day at Baltezera Church near Adazi, Latvia, Nov. 11, 2023. During Lāčplēsis Day, many local civilians and Solider’s walk to honor freedom fighters and veterans. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2023 10:32
|Photo ID:
|8119751
|VIRIN:
|231111-Z-WW831-1300
|Resolution:
|3811x5716
|Size:
|28.12 MB
|Location:
|ADAZI, LV
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Marne and NATO Allies commemorate Lāčplēsis Day [Image 6 of 6], by CPT H Howey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
