U.S. Army Capt. Assefa Gezu, a chaplain with 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, finishes a commemorative walk during Lāčplēsis Day at Baltezera Church near Adazi, Latvia, Nov. 11, 2023. During Lāčplēsis Day, many local civilians and Solider’s walk to honor freedom fighters and veterans. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.12.2023 10:32 Photo ID: 8119751 VIRIN: 231111-Z-WW831-1300 Resolution: 3811x5716 Size: 28.12 MB Location: ADAZI, LV Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Marne and NATO Allies commemorate Lāčplēsis Day [Image 6 of 6], by CPT H Howey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.