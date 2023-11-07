Task Force Marne and NATO Allies commemorate Lāčplēsis Day

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Security Forces Assistance Battalion; the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade; and the 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion, all supporting 3rd Infantry Division, joined multinational troops with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Latvia (eFP Latvia) to support Lāčplēsis Day near Adazi, Latvia, Nov. 11, 2023. During Lāčplēsis Day, local civilians and Soldiers walk 4.5 kilometers from Ādaži Culture Center to Baltezera Church, to honor freedom fighters and veterans. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

