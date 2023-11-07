USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of a multi large-deck event with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force First-in-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181)

231108-N-GN523-1544 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 8, 2023) A CMV-22B Osprey, attached to VRM-30 Titans, lands on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in support of the Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) with the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) First-in-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 8. CMV-22B Osprey squadrons were established to begin the Navy’s transition from the C-2A Greyhound as the aircraft for providing logistics support to aircraft carriers. Ronald Reagan is participating in the bilateral MLDE, which features the ships and aircraft of JMSDF Escort Flotilla 3, as well as the U.S. Navy’s Carrier Strike Group 1 and Carrier Strike Group 5. MLDE is a multi-domain event that grows the already strong partnership and interoperability that exists between the JMSDF and U.S. Navy today. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

