    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of a multi large-deck event with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force First-in-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181) [Image 2 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of a multi large-deck event with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force First-in-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Keyly Santizo 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231108-N-GN523-1144 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 8, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, lands on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in support of the Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) with the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) first-in-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 8. Ronald Reagan is participating in the bilateral MLDE, which features the ships and aircraft of JMSDF Escort Flotilla 3, as well as the U.S. Navy’s Carrier Strike Group 1 and Carrier Strike Group 5. MLDE is a multi-domain event that grows the already strong partnership and interoperability that exists between the JMSDF and U.S. Navy today. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.12.2023 09:24
    Photo ID: 8119733
    VIRIN: 231108-N-GN523-1144
    Resolution: 4679x3119
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of a multi large-deck event with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force First-in-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Keyly Santizo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    flight operations
    JMSDF
    USS Carl Vinson
    USS Ronald Reagan
    partnership
    MLDE

